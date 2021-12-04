Ohio State, Penn State start conference play

SUPER SENIORS: Ohio State's Kyle Young, Justin Ahrens and Jamari Wheeler have combined to score 28 percent of the team's points this season and have accounted for 44 percent of all Buckeyes scoring over the last five games.EXCELLENT E.J.: E.J. Liddell has connected on 40 percent of the 25 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 9 over his last three games. He's also made 67.3 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Ohio State is a perfect 5-0 when it turns the ball over 12 times or fewer. The Buckeyes are 0-2 when they record more than 12 turnovers. The Penn State defense has created 7.9 turnovers per game overall this year and 7.8 per game over its last five.