Ohio State meets Florida in Fort Myers

LEADING THE WAY: Florida's Colin Castleton has averaged 17 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.5 blocks while Myreon Jones has put up 13 points and 4.3 rebounds. For the Buckeyes, E.J. Liddell has averaged 22.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.6 blocks while Zed Key has put up 9.8 points and five rebounds.EXCELLENT E.J.: Liddell has connected on 38.1 percent of the 21 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 8 of 21 over the last five games. He's also converted 72.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Buckeyes have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Gators. Florida has 42 assists on 83 field goals (50.6 percent) over its past three outings while Ohio State has assists on 55 of 82 field goals (67.1 percent) during its past three games.