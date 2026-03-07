Ohio State hosts Indiana following Mobley's 28-point game

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State hosts Indiana after John Mobley Jr. scored 28 points in Ohio State's 94-62 win over the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The Buckeyes are 13-3 on their home court. Ohio State is 2-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hoosiers are 9-10 in Big Ten play. Indiana is 2-0 in one-possession games.

Ohio State averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Indiana gives up. Indiana has shot at a 47.2% rate from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 43.4% shooting opponents of Ohio State have averaged.

The Buckeyes and Hoosiers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bruce Thornton is averaging 19.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Buckeyes. Devin Royal is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

Lamar Wilkerson is averaging 21.1 points for the Hoosiers. Tucker DeVries is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 5-5, averaging 75.9 points, 27.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Hoosiers: 5-5, averaging 73.9 points, 25.9 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 3.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.