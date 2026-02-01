Ohio State hires Arthur Smith as offensive coordinator

“He will bring immediate value to our program and was exactly what we were looking for as we set out to find our next offensive coordinator," Day said in a statement. "His track record in the NFL, experience as coordinator, player caller and a head coach checked every box during the search. He’ll do a great job in helping our players reach their potential on the field while also connecting with them as people.”

Smith replaces Brian Hartline, who was hired as South Florida's head coach after eight seasons in Columbus.

The 43-year old Smith has not been on a college staff since he was a defensive intern at Ole Miss in 2010.

Smith also interviewed for the Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans head coach openings as well as the Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator position. He was on the Titans staff from 2011 through '20. rising from a quality control coach to offensive coordinator his last two years. He began his NFL coaching career as a quality control coach in Washington in 2007.

He is the only offensive coordinator/head coach in the NFL to have seven different running backs with at least 1,000 yards from scrimmage in that past seven years — Derrick Henry at Tennessee, Cordarrelle Patterson, Tyler Allgeier and Bijan Robinson at Atlanta, and Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell with the Steelers.

Smith has also coached quarterbacks Ryan Tannehill, Matt Ryan, Marcus Mariotta, Justin Fields, Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers.

Day is hoping Smith's hire goes as well as his selection of Matt Patricia as defensive coordinator last year. The Buckeyes had the nation's top-ranked defense and allowed only 8.2 points per game.

Ohio State was 18th in the nation in scoring offense and 24th in total offense in 2025. Heisman finalist Julian Sayin will be returning at quarterback as as dynamic wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, an AP All-America selection the past two years.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football