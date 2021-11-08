journal-news logo
X

Ohio State gets 2021-22 campaign underway against Akron

news
41 minutes ago
Two in-state programs are set to meet as Ohio State begins its 2021-22 campaign by hosting the Akron Zips

Akron (0-0) vs. Ohio State (0-0)

Value City Arena, Columbus, Ohio; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two in-state schools are set to square off as Ohio State hosts Akron in each team's 2021-22 season opener. Akron went 15-8 last year, while Ohio State ended up 21-10.

DID YOU KNOW: Ohio State held its seven non-conference opponents to an average of just 66.6 points per game last season. The Buckeyes offense scored 78.7 points per contest en route to a 6-1 record against non-Big Ten competition. Akron went 0-1 against non-conference teams in 2020-21.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News
1
Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today
2
Hamilton man dies in Fairfield bar shooting; suspect charged
3
Shopping early? How to get a Black Friday price adjustment
4
COVID vax for kids in high demand, causing procedure changes
5
Astroworld tragedy evokes memories of The Who Concert tragedy
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top