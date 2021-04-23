Ohio State forward Young will return for another season

“The way everything ended, not being able to play and stuff like that, just wasn't sitting right with me,” said Young, who was also slowed during the season by a leg injury.

The 6-foot-8 Young finished his fourth season averaging 8.6 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. Because the Buckeyes were undersized, he often had the responsibility of guarding the opponent's biggest post player.

Ohio State will have some help with that next season after 6-foot-11 center Joey Brunk announced he was transferring from Indiana.

Young, who is working on a master's degree, said he also talked to agents about his pro prospects before deciding to return.

