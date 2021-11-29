Ohio State faces tough test vs No. 1 Duke

No. 1 Duke (7-0) vs. Ohio State (4-2)
Value City Arena, Columbus, Ohio; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Duke presents a tough challenge for Ohio State. Ohio State has won one of its two games against ranked opponents this season. Duke is looking to extend its current seven-game winning streak.
STEPPING UP: The versatile E.J. Liddell is putting up 22.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.8 blocks to lead the way for the Buckeyes. Zed Key has complemented Liddell and is accounting for 9.3 points and five rebounds per game. The Blue Devils have been led by Wendell Moore Jr., who is averaging 17.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists.
OFFENSIVE THREAT: Moore has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Duke field goals over the last three games. Moore has accounted for 23 field goals and 19 assists in those games.
STREAK STATS: Ohio State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 80 points while giving up 66.
ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Blue Devils have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Buckeyes. Ohio State has an assist on 39 of 71 field goals (54.9 percent) over its past three matchups while Duke has assists on 61 of 103 field goals (59.2 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: The Duke offense has recorded a turnover on only 12.2 percent of its possessions, which is the third-best rate in the nation. The Ohio State defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.7 percent of all possessions (ranked 270th among Division I teams).
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com