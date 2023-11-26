Ohio State dumps upstart Sant Clara 86-56 in championship game of the Emerald Coast Classic

Jamison Battle scored 21 points and Ohio State beat Santa Clara 86-56 in the championship game of the Emerald Coast Classic in a game it never trailed
1 minute ago
DESTIN, Fla. (AP) — Jamison Battle scored 21 points and Ohio State beat Santa Clara 86-56 in the championship game of the Emerald Coast Classic on Saturday night in a game it never trailed.

Bruce Thornton scored 13 points and reserves Dale Bonner and Zed Key scored 11 and 10 points respectively. The Buckeyes (5-1) shot 52.4% (33 for 63) including 46.4.% (13 for 28) from 3-point range.

Adama Bal, who scored a career-high 25 points in an 88-82 win the night before against Oregon, scored 13 points on 4-for-13 shooting for the Broncos (6-1). Carlos Marshall Jr. and reserve Tyeree Bryan each scored 10 points.

Battle made a 3-pointer with 9:18 left in the first half to make it 24-11 before the Broncos went on an 11-4 run in the next five minutes and drew within 28-22 when Jake Ensminger made a 3 with 4:43 remaining before the half.

Ohio State led 34-26 at intermission before breaking it open in the first five minutes of the second half and led 48-31. The lead reached more than 30 when Scotty Middleton made a 3 with 2:29 remaining.

