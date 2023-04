Ohio State coordinator Hartline injured in ATV accident

There was no immediate word on Hartline's injuries or condition.

On Saturday, he took part in Ohio State's spring game.

The 36-year-old Hartline played for the Buckeyes and for seven seasons in the NFL with Miami and Cleveland.

Hartline has been on the Buckeyes' staff since 2017 coaching wide receivers. He's been one of the nation's top recruiters, landing several prominent players including including Garrett Wilson, the AFC Rookie of the Year with the New York Jets and current Ohio State All-American Marvin Harrison Jr.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day promoted Hartline to coordinator in January after Kevin Wilson left to coach Tulsa.

“I appreciate everyones (sic) support,” Hartline tweeted late Sunday afternoon. “I crashed my side by side on my property and have been taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

“I am doing well.”