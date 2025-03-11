Ohio State Buckeyes square off against the Iowa Hawkeyes in Big Ten Tournament

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buckeyes -5.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State plays in the Big Ten Tournament against Iowa.

The Buckeyes have gone 9-11 against Big Ten opponents, with an 8-3 record in non-conference play. Ohio State is fifth in the Big Ten scoring 79.1 points while shooting 46.7% from the field.

The Hawkeyes are 7-13 in Big Ten play. Iowa ranks third in college basketball with 18.3 assists per game led by Brock Harding averaging 5.4.

Ohio State's average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Iowa allows. Iowa averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Ohio State allows.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Buckeyes won 82-65 in the last matchup on Jan. 28. Micah Parrish led the Buckeyes with 18 points, and Drew Thelwell led the Hawkeyes with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bruce Thornton is scoring 17.5 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Buckeyes. Parrish is averaging 16.6 points over the past 10 games.

Harding is averaging 8.8 points, 5.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Hawkeyes. Payton Sandfort is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 4-6, averaging 77.2 points, 26.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 3-7, averaging 75.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.