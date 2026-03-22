Ohio State Buckeyes play the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in second round

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buckeyes -6.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Ohio State squares off against No. 22 Notre Dame in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Buckeyes are 15-6 against Big Ten opponents and 12-1 in non-conference play. Ohio State is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Fighting Irish's record in ACC games is 14-7. Notre Dame is second in the ACC scoring 77.9 points per game and is shooting 46.6%.

Ohio State makes 45.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than Notre Dame has allowed to its opponents (42.4%). Notre Dame has shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points above the 40.1% shooting opponents of Ohio State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaloni Cambridge is shooting 49.3% and averaging 22.7 points for the Buckeyes. Chance Gray is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

Hannah Hidalgo is scoring 25.2 points per game with 6.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Fighting Irish. Iyana Moore is averaging 14.1 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 41.1% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 6-4, averaging 75.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 8-2, averaging 74.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 11.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.