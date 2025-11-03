Ohio State begins season at home against IU Indianapolis

The Ohio State Buckeyes start the season at home against the IU Indianapolis Jaguars
news
By The Associated Press
42 minutes ago
X

IU Indianapolis Jaguars at Ohio State Buckeyes

Columbus, Ohio; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buckeyes -29.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State begins the season at home against IU Indianapolis.

Ohio State finished 17-15 overall a season ago while going 11-6 at home. The Buckeyes averaged 78.8 points per game last season, 33.2 in the paint, 13.1 off of turnovers and 5.5 on fast breaks.

IU Indianapolis finished 10-22 overall last season while going 4-12 on the road. The Jaguars allowed opponents to score 76.8 points per game and shot 47.5% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

