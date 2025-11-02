Ohio State begins season at home against IU Indianapolis

The Ohio State Buckeyes open the season at home against the IU Indianapolis Jaguars
news
By The Associated Press
58 minutes ago
X

IU Indianapolis Jaguars at Ohio State Buckeyes

Columbus, Ohio; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buckeyes -28.5; over/under is 160

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State starts the season at home against IU Indianapolis.

Ohio State finished 17-15 overall with an 11-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Buckeyes averaged 78.8 points per game last season, 15.8 on free throws and 24.6 from 3-point range.

IU Indianapolis finished 10-22 overall with a 4-12 record on the road last season. The Jaguars allowed opponents to score 76.8 points per game and shot 47.5% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

