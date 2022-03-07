Ohio State assistant Pedon named ISU men's basketball coach

Pedon previously was assistant coach at the University of Illinois under John Groce. He also spent three years at Toledo as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator and was director of basketball operations at Kent State from 2002-2005 and was a graduate assistant at Miami (Ohio).

Pedon said his family and he were seeking the “right fit” and “Illinois State checks every one of our boxes: Great people, strong academics, a highly competitive environment, a proud alumni base, and a campus (and) community that will allow us to recruit at a high level."

Pedon played college basketball at Division III Wooster and helped the Fighting Scots to three NCAA Tournaments and three championships of the North Coast Athletic Conference.