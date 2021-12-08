Ohio St hires defensive coordinator Knowles from Oklahoma St

The Ohio State defense has been inconsistent, leading Day to demote coordinator Kerry Coombs and put secondary coach Matt Barnes in charge of calling defensive plays after the 35-28 loss to Oregon in the second game of the season. The Buckeyes defense is ranked 50th in the FBS, allowing an average of 365.4 yards per game.

In Ohio State’s 42-27 loss to Michigan on Nov. 27, the Wolverines rushed for nearly 300 yards and piled up a total of 487.

The No. 7 Buckeyes face No. 10 Utah in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1.

One of the Ohio State assistants will have to be let go to make room for Knowles on the staff.

