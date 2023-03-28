Ohio senators introduce bipartisan bill to end death penalty

First-term Republican Sen. Michelle Reynolds said she backs the measure because she is “pro-life” and believes human life should not be used as a bargaining chip.

“Life is our most precious gift, and our statutes should uphold and uplift this,” Reynolds said.

It's not clear where legislative leadership could take the bill. GOP Senate President Matt Huffman — Steve Huffman's cousin — supports the death penalty, though he previously said he's open to debate and discussion on the topic. Republican House Speaker Jason Stephens also said he was open to further debate in Legislature.

Currently, Ohio has an unofficial moratorium on capital punishment, after GOP Gov. Mike DeWine instructed lawmakers to find an alternative method to lethal injection, citing the state's inability to obtain the needed drugs. He has delayed several executions since.

The state's last execution was July 18, 2018, when Ohio put to death Robert Van Hook for killing David Self in Cincinnati in 1985. Ohio currently has 134 people on death row, according to the nonprofit Death Penalty Information Center.

The Ohio Prosecuting Attorneys Association opposes the legislation, calling it “dangerous” and saying it would cut Ohio's “worst criminals” a break.

Republican Attorney General Dave Yost, a supporter of the death penalty, said in a statement that the bill provides a platform to discuss a needed overhaul of Ohio's capital punishment system, calling it “a farce and a broken promise of justice.”

___

Samantha Hendrickson is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.