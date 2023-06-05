Ohio Senate will nix House projects from budget, clears path for new $1 billion fund

Creation of the One-Time Strategic Community Investment Fund, to be announced Tuesday, would nix many earmarks for infrastructure and other projects contained in the House's version of the $88 billion, two-year spending blueprint, the individual said. They spoke on condition of anonymity because details of the announcement were still being finalized.

The fund will be created from leftover federal revenue and taxpayer money from fiscal year 2023, which the Ohio House and Republican Gov. Mike DeWine have proposed spending in different ways. The Senate concept is to help lawmakers make thoughtful, one-time funding decisions for priority transportation or capital projects and keep the budget document focused on policy decisions, the person said.