Ohio Senate clears GOP-crafted budget with some contentious policy changes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Republican-dominated Ohio Senate cleared its version of the state's operating budget Thursday along party lines with a nearly $86 billion price tag, tackling funding for universal school vouchers, income tax cuts and public assistance programs, among hundreds of other provisions.

The 7,000-page proposal is also stuffed with contentious policy changes, including a K-12 education overhaul, bans on flavored vape sales and certain social media apps, and prohibitions on faculty strikes and diversity mandates at public colleges and universities.

Changes must still be ironed out with the GOP-led House, where a contingent of the Republican super-majority wants to accept the Senate's version despite vast changes from their April budget proposal.

House Speaker Jason Stephens, a rural southern Ohio Republican, told reporters the chamber will continue negotiations, though fellow GOP Rep. Phil Plummer, of Dayton, said those unhappy with Stephens' leadership are gathering votes to cut negotiations short.

Continuous headbutting between House factions raises questions about whether the lower chamber can come together — and perhaps hints why proposed policy changes made it into the budget before being subject to hearings.

The fiscal elements have also been the target of critics. Spending cuts to childcare, public education, food banks and affordable housing are prompting Democrats and advocates in those fields to deem the budget “heartless."

Here's a glance at how the state Senate proposes spending Ohio's billions and what policies they want to implement:

EDUCATION:

TAXES:

PUBLIC ASSISTANCE PROGRAMS:

OTHER ITEMS:

___

Samantha Hendrickson is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.