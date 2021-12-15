journal-news logo
X

Ohio Senate approves ending conceal carry permit requirement

news
45 minutes ago
The Ohio Senate has approved a bill that eliminates the requirement for a concealed weapons permit

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A concealed weapons permit would become optional and the requirement that individuals “promptly” notify police officers that they are carrying a concealed weapon would be eliminated under legislation approved Wednesday along partisan lines by the GOP-controlled Ohio Senate.

The bill is similar to a measure approved by the Ohio House last month, and one of several GOP-backed proposals in recent years seeking to expand gun rights in Ohio. The legislation, dubbed "Constitutional Carry" by its backers, was introduced by state Sen. Terry Johnson, a Republican from southern Ohio's Scioto County.

Gun owners could still apply for a concealed weapons permit under the measure, allowing those who obtain it to carry a concealed weapon in states with reciprocity agreements recognizing such permits. In encounters with police, the bill requires only that individuals confirm they are carrying a weapon if asked by an officer.

The concept has the backing of the Buckeye Firearms Association, which says 21 other states allow people to carry a concealed weapon without a license. Gun control groups such as Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America oppose it, along with law enforcement groups concerned about the legislation's lack of required training.

In Other News
1
Vandal tears off tops of Christmas trees at local nursery
2
513 area code runs out of phone numbers; 283 will be assigned to new...
3
Liberty Center announces three new tenants, including Taste of Belgium...
4
3 suspected victims of human trafficking found at West Chester massage...
5
With two rookies sworn in, Middletown City Council has 10 years of...
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top