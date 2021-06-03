Ohio Senate approves bill allowing use of fireworks in state

Current law allows consumers to legally buy fireworks in Ohio, but requires they be taken out of the state within 48 hours of purchase and can't be set off in the state. Critics of the law — and virtually any Ohio resident — have noted for years that the ban is widely ignored.

The Senate on Wednesday approved a bill on a bipartisan basis rescinding the out-of-state requirement. The legislation, headed next to the House, would also create an Ohio Fire Code Rule Recommendation Committee to review changes to the state fireworks law, and impose a 4% fee on purchases of consumer fireworks to pay for firefighter training programs