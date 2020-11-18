Ohio Senate advances execution ban of severely mentally ill

Opponents of the death penalty have been pleasantly surprised by the willingness of many in the Legislature to discuss bans on the process in recent years. Advocates for abolition have called on lawmakers to go a step further than Wednesday's informal passing, enacting a capital punishment ban during the lame duck legislative session.

A Senate bill championed by Democrat Nickie Antonio in the GOP-controlled Senate has seen backing from Republicans concerned about the cost of capital punishment and the possibility of executing an innocent person.

After Senate approval, the bill to abolish execution of those with severe mental illness will move back to the House where that chamber will vote to concur to the Senate’s changes.

This story has been corrected to show that Ohio Senate lawmakers informally approved a ban on executing individuals with severe mental illness, with plans for a full floor vote after Thanksgiving. Lawmakers did not pass the measure Wednesday.