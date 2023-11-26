Ohio secures 80-68 victory over Middle Tennessee at Baha Mar Hoops

Jaylin Hunter's 19 points helped Ohio defeat Middle Tennessee 80-68 on Saturday at Baha Mar Hoops.

Hunter was 7-of-9 shooting (3 for 3 from 3-point range) for the Bobcats (3-2). AJ Clayton scored 15 points while shooting 5 for 6 from beyond the arc. Shereef Mitchell shot 6 for 12 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

The Blue Raiders (3-4) were led in scoring by Jared Jones, who finished with 17 points and eight rebounds. Middle Tennessee also got 15 points from Elias King. In addition, Justin Bufford had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.