Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Ohio retailer to pay $5M in Alabama gender bias case

news
17 minutes ago
An Ohio-based retailer that was sued in Alabama for sexual discrimination will pay $5 million and provide job opportunities to women to settle the lawsuit

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An Ohio-based retailer that was sued in Alabama for sexual discrimination will pay $5 million and provide job opportunities to women to settle the lawsuit, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said.

The federal agency announced the agreement in a statement Wednesday about American Freight Management Co. The company's website shows it has more than 300 closeout stores nationwide in 40 states operating as American Freight Furniture and Mattress.

The commission claimed in a lawsuit filed in 2019 that American Freight had a nationwide pattern of discriminating against women to work in its warehouse-style stores. Managers refused to hire women claiming they “can't lift” or would be a “distraction” to men, a statement said, or that females don't sell furniture as well as males.

The money will go to compensate women who were wrongly denied work between 2013 and last year, court documents show.

The company, based in Delaware, Ohio, also was barred from discriminating against any job applicant and from retaliating, the agency said. It must recruit women and offer sales and warehouse jobs to qualified applicants who previously were denied positions.

The company did not immediately return an email message seeking comment Thursday.

In Other News
1
Butler County under Level 1 snow emergency declaration
2
West Chester Twp. fiscal officer tells why he’s running for county...
3
Winter storm grounds flights at area airports
4
Heavy flames seen at house fire in Hamilton
5
Butler County officials say funds to help homeless require broader...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top