Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan contracts COVID-19 despite vaccination

In a statement, Ryan said he was experiencing mild symptoms from his breakthrough case and will continue to quarantine from his northeast Ohio home.

“While I'm currently experiencing mild symptoms, I'm grateful to have the protection of a safe and effective vaccine and I know without it, this illness could be much, much worse,” the Democratic congressman said. “I urge all Ohioans to help us crush this pandemic by wearing a mask and getting vaccinated so that we can get back to normal.”