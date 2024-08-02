Ohio removes 155,000 from voter rolls ahead of November's presidential election

“Every Ohioan, regardless of their political views, should care about accurate voter rolls,” LaRose said in a statement Friday. “Diligent list maintenance helps prevent voter fraud and ensures the voice of the voters is heard on Election Day.

The effort targeted people who have moved and are no longer eligible to vote at their former address, those with four consecutive years of voter inactivity, and people whose registrations don’t match certain details they provided to the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles, such as their name, birth date, or driver’s license number.

LaRose said residents can fill out or update their voter registration by Oct. 7 online.