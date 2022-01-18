Ohio redistricting panel gets back to work after map tossed

The panel released a joint statement Sunday in which they agreed that “individual commission members will have access to other commission members’ relevant staff and contractors,” consistent with the court's instructions.

Lawsuits challenging the maps brought to light that some panel members — particularly the three statewide officials — were left at a disadvantage during the first round of map-drawing. That was because they were not given access to the experts or software that lawmakers were employing behind closed doors to produce the maps.

DeWine said Tuesday that discussions among commission members and staff have actually already begun. A former state attorney general, he said he interpreted the ruling as allowing any individual commission member to call any other member or their staff to request a meeting or to ask a question, within the limits of Ohio public meetings law.

Urging against delay, LaRose, the state's elections chief, cautioned that mapmakers “are starting to become perilously close” to the point where administering a smooth primary on May 3 may be logistically and mechanically impossible.

“We are already approaching statutory deadlines that likely cannot be met,” he said.

The commission's website — redistricting.ohio.gov — is being relaunched to accept public input and hearings will be streamed live on the Ohio Channel, a public state government channel.