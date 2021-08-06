Ohio redistricting panel cites Census data lag for inaction

The U.S. Census Bureau now says it anticipates detailed population data to arrive in the states Thursday — four days sooner than most recently expected but still more than four months after the April 1 date on which it normally arrives, due to the impact of the coronavirus.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost helped expedite the national timeline for release of the data with a lawsuit, which alleged the delay threatened Ohio's ability to meet redistricting deadlines approved by voters and set in its state Constitution.

Asked about the chances of meeting the Sept. 1 deadline, Vernon Sykes said, “With the Census data being received four days earlier, we're more than apt to do that than we were before — but, still, it is a challenge.”

Cupp said he would prefer the congressional map to be decided through a bipartisan vote of the General Assembly, rather than having to come to the commission for resolution, as the new process provides.

The one announcement to come from Friday's meeting was that nine public meetings will be held around Ohio in the near future to gather public input on the process, but Cupp could provide neither dates nor locations. He said details would be finalized soon.

The lack of detail continued to frustrate voting rights organizations, which have called for months for the panel to get started on its work and even sued in one case alleging behind-the-scenes meetings among state lawmakers don't meet the Constitution's transparency requirement.

“There's more that we don't know than we do, which is really problematic when we're right upon mapmaking,” Ohio League of Women Voters Executive Director Jen Miller lamented in a press briefing Thursday.

She said the public already should understand how Census data will be set up, cleaned and provided to the public and the process for advocacy groups and average citizens to submit their own maps.

Miller said the panel also could already have gathered testimony from experts in geographic information system mapping software, political science and other relevant fields.