Ohio receives 1st delivery of coronavirus vaccine doses

“For me, the excitement comes from hoping that maybe someone who looks like me sees me getting my vaccine and is encouraged to get their own vaccine as well,” she said.

Registered nurse Stacey Boyer experienced minimal discomfort receiving the shot but said that emotionally she felt a lot of relief.

“I know the vaccine was produced in record time, but it feels like it’s been a very long year for us working in the hospital,” Boyer said.

Ohio State clinical pharmacist Kelli Barnes, wearing a face shield and mask, helped deliver the vaccines Monday. She said it was exciting for her “to give the vaccine to people who’ve been putting their own health at risk to take care of people.”

Cases remain at record highs in Ohio. The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Ohio has risen over the past two weeks from 9,002 new cases per day on Nov. 29 to 12,529 new cases per day on Dec. 13, according to an Associated Press analysis of data provided by The COVID Tracking Project.

Amiri is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

