Ohio plays Mt. St. Mary’s

SUPER SENIORS: Mount St. Mary's' Malik Jefferson, Nana Opoku and Mezie Offurum have collectively scored 39 percent of all Mountaineers points this season.JUMPING FOR JALEN: Jalen Benjamin has connected on 32 percent of the 25 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 8 of 25 over the last five games. He's also converted 93.8 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bobcats have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Mountaineers. Ohio has an assist on 45 of 78 field goals (57.7 percent) over its previous three games while Mount St. Mary's has assists on 25 of 60 field goals (41.7 percent) during its past three games.