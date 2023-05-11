Ohio opioid settlement panel's records must be public, top state court says

In their unanimous ruling, the justices rejected the OneOhio Recovery Foundation's claim that it was a private nonprofit corporation and therefore not subject to the state's open public records law. The justices found the foundation “misstates its function,” noting it's not responsible for providing treatment, education or prevention services, but rather giving settlement money to those who do provide such services.

The ruling stemmed from a lawsuit brought by Harm Reduction Ohio, a drug policy reform group that has sought documents related to the panel’s board meetings and “numerous” committee meetings involving “hiring, finances, bylaws and other matters.” The reform group also said its president was not allowed to attend the panel’s initial meeting in May 2022, even though officials had said it would operate as if it were subject to Ohio’s open meetings law.