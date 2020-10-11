Ohio officials: Some ballots reported incorrect may be right

The vendor supporting the board initially reported an analysis indicating that 49,669 incorrect ballots were mailed, Franklin County officials said in a news release dated Saturday. But officials said a revised analysis by the vendor “determined that some of the 49,669 ballots may have in fact been correct."

Officials said, however, that “out of an abundance of caution" replacement ballots will still be provided to each voter who may have received an incorrect ballot. No estimate was provided of how many ballots earlier reported to be incorrect might be correct.