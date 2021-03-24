Ohio officials say Noem website used photos without consent

The website "Defend Title IX Now," which Noem says is aimed at "protecting women's sports," features images from Hudson, Ohio and other neighboring communities, according to Ohio Democratic state lawmaker Casey Weinstein. Some of the photos have been removed but others remain on the site, KELO-TV reported.

Hudson City School District officials said in an email to the station they did not give permission for anyone to display the photos and object to them being used “in a political endeavor."