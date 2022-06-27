BreakingNews
Kroger to offer up to $4,000 of out-of-state travel costs for employees seeking abortion
journal-news logo
X

Ohio officers kill man in parking lot following car chase

news
37 minutes ago
Authorities say police officers in Ohio have fatally shot a man after a car chase

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Ohio police shot and killed a man early Monday in the parking lot of a business because he posed a “deadly threat” to officers, authorities said.

Akron police Capt. David Laughlin told the Akron Beacon Journal that the man fired a shot at police from his vehicle on Ohio State Route 8 early in a pursuit that followed an attempted traffic stop.

The man later jumped from his moving vehicle after exiting Interstate 77 and ran to the parking lot where he was killed, police said. Authorities have not specified what kind of deadly threat the man posed at the time.

Laughlin didn't immediately respond Monday morning to emailed questions seeking additional details about the chase and shooting.

The man has not yet been identified.

A witness told WEWS-TV that he heard dozens of gunshots being fired in the parking lot.

In Other News
1
Butler County veterans board wants member removed
2
Butler County applying for more homeless housing vouchers
3
Middletown strong man wins 3rd international medal in less than a year
4
Butler County Fair updates entertainment, has more food options
5
Water main break closes Fairfield road
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top