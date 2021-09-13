Ohio mother gets life sentence for killing 6-year-old son

Brittany Gosney, 29, of Middletown, must serve 21 years before she will become eligible for parole and will have to register as a violent offender. She had pleaded guilty last month to murder and and two counts of felony child endangerment in the Feb. 26 death of 6-year-old James Hutchinson.

Gosney was facing 16 counts overall and initially pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, but she was found competent to stand trial in April following a court-ordered mental evaluation. The remaining 13 counts were dismissed as part of her plea deal.