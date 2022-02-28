Hamburger icon
Ohio Medicaid managed care plan enrollment begins Tuesday

1 hour ago
Medicaid enrollees in Ohio can begin selecting from a new slate of managed care plans beginning Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Medicaid enrollees in Ohio can begin selecting from among a new slate of managed care plans beginning Tuesday.

As part of the Ohio Medicaid Next Generation initiative, millions of enrollees in the government health care program for low-income Americans must choose from seven managed care plans or be assigned one.

The approved plans are: Buckeye Community Health Plan, CareSource, Molina Healthcare, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan, AmeriHealth Caritas, Humana and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

Next Generation is scheduled to go live July 1.

Eligible participants have several ways to make their selection, including visiting the Ohio Medicaid Consumer Hotline portal, calling the hotline or contacting their county Department of Job and Family Services.

Those not yet ready to make their selection are encouraged to update their contact information, so they can receive notices regarding the rollout.

