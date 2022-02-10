Ohio mayor concerned ice shanties could lead to prostitution

Hudson Mayor Craig Shubert during the meeting on Tuesday said he wanted to raise some “data points” during a discussion about whether to permit people to fish on the frozen lake.

“Does someone come back next year and say, ‘I want an ice shanty on Hudson Springs Park for x amount of time?’” Shubert said. “And if you then allow ice fishing with shanties, then that leads to another problem — prostitution. Now you've got the police chief and and the police department involved.”