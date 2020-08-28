Ohio may purge 115K inactive voters from rolls post-election

The removal, required under state and federal law, will take effect Dec. 7 and affects Ohioans who haven’t voted in six years. That could also include voters who died, moved out of state, or are in the system twice, according to LaRose's office.

Voting rights activists have been skeptical of the state's inactive voter list since it was first released last fall, citing a number of inaccuracies.

Jen Miller, executive director for the League of Women Voters Ohio, said the group plans to review the updated list “to ensure that no eligible voter is wrongly removed from the voter rolls.”

“We applaud the secretary of state for such transparency that allows voters and voter advocates more influence on the process,” Miller said in an interview Friday.

Ohio currently has about 7.8 million voter registrations.

___

Farnoush Amiri is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.