Ohio man falls to death from I-65 bridge in NW Indiana

Curtis Woodside of Fairfield, Ohio, died early Tuesday following his fall from the I-65 bridge near the small community of Manson, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Woodside, 32, was stuck in northbound lanes of I-65 after they were closed following a crash on that bridge late Monday involving a semi truck that was hauling avocados. He left his vehicle to help a wrecker clean up the crash scene about 15 miles (24 kilometers) south of Lafayette, Indiana State Police said.