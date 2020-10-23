Ohio man accused of killing 2 other Ohioans while in Georgia

Kenny Pruitt, 36, of Cleveland, was charged Wednesday with two counts each of felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a gun while committing a crime and possession of a gun by a convicted felon, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

Pruitt was accused of fatally shooting John Timothy Thompson, 56, of East Liverpool, Ohio, and Deshaun Lamar Scott, 36, of Cleveland. The two men were found dead Wednesday on a dirt road about 5 miles (8 kilometers) southwest of Quitman.