Ohio lowers age limit for vaccine to 16 years old and up

A significant increase in vaccine supplies expected in the state warrants the eligibility expansion, the governor said. Currently, Ohioans 50 and older are eligible, along with a variety of others such as nursing home residents, front line medical workers, and people with certain congenital health issues.

"It's a moral imperative that we move as quickly as we can to vaccinate all Ohioans who wish to be vaccinated," DeWine said in a tweet.