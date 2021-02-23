Ohio looks to extend streak vs E. Michigan

.GIFTED GROCE: Ty Groce has connected on 32 percent of the 25 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 4 for 11 over his last three games. He's also converted 76.1 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 75: Eastern Michigan is 0-8 when it allows at least 75 points and 4-1 when it holds opponents to less than 75.