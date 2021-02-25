Ohio looks to extend streak vs Buffalo

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Ben Vander Plas has averaged 13 points and 5.7 rebounds to lead the way for the Bobcats. Complementing Vander Plas is Ben Roderick, who is maintaining an average of 11.4 points per game. The Bulls are led by Jeenathan Williams, who is averaging 17.9 points and 7.4 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JEENATHAN: Williams has connected on 30.8 percent of the 65 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 2 of 11 over the last five games. He's also made 63.6 percent of his free throws this season.

WINNING WHEN: The Bobcats are 12-0 when they hold opposing teams to 75 points or fewer and 1-6 when opponents exceed 75 points. The Bulls are 5-0 when converting on at least 72.7 percent of its free throws and 6-7 when they shoot worse than that from the line.