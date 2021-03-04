Ohio Legislature advancing on repeal of tainted energy law

Householder is accused of leading a $60 million bribery scheme secretly funded by FirstEnergy to get the energy bill approved and to conduct a dirty tricks campaign to prevent a referendum on the bill from reaching the ballot. Householder has pleaded not guilty while two of his alleged co-conspirators have entered guilty pleas.

In the wake of the indictments, FirstEnergy fired a number of top officials, include CEO Chuck Jones. Current FirstEnergy officials say they are cooperating with the U.S. Justice Department and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in their investigations.

The state Senate last month unanimously approved legislation that would eliminate another provision viewed by critics as a FirstEnergy giveaway. That provision guaranteed revenue for FirstEnergy's three Ohio utilities based on what they earned in 2018, a year of weather extremes and high electricity use.

In a settlement agreement with Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost last month, FirstEnergy said it would forgo collecting guaranteed revenues from customers.

Senate President Matt Huffman, a Lima Republican, said after Wednesday’s vote that he had “general conversations” with House Speaker Bob Cupp late last year about how the two chambers might proceed in repealing the energy bill’s provisions. The measures approved by the Senate are a start, he said.

The Ohio House has been holding hearings on a separate bill that would eliminate the nuclear plant subsidies along with a $20 million annual subsidy for five large-scale utility farms, none of which are producing power yet. The House is expected to vote on the measure next week, Cupp said.

It's likely that members of both chambers will form a conference committee to negotiate the final provisions of a repeal bill they will send to Republican Gov. Mike DeWine.

The one provision of the tainted energy bill that has not been addressed in any pending legislation is the subsidy being paid by nearly all Ohio electric customers to support two aging coal-fired power plants, one of which is located in Indiana.

The plants owned by a consortium called the Ohio Valley Electric Corp. were built in the 1950s to provide power to a uranium enrichment facility in Piketon, Ohio. Government contracts with OVEC ended in 2003 but the plants continue to operate, typically selling electricity to the grid at a price that's less than what it costs to produce.

Before the energy bill took effect in 2020, only customers of AEP-Ohio, Dayton Power & Light and Duke Energy paid to subsidize the plants. Customers from FirstEnergy's three utilities also began paying for that subsidy starting last year.

Critics have pointed out that AEP-Ohio, which owns the biggest share of the OVEC plants, initially opposed the nuclear plant bailout then gave its support when the coal plant subsidy was added to HB6.