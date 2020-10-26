Ohio legislative board approves $420 million in pandemic aid

The pandemic aid passed by the state Controlling Board will be broken down in several ways. For example, $125 million will go to small businesses of no more than 25 employees in the form of $10,000 grants to help with everything from wages to mortgages to equipment.

Ohio bars and restaurants, which are also eligible for the small business grants, can receive $2,500 each for a total of $37.5 million. That amounts to about 15,000 grants.