Ohio lawmakers urge school funding fix as session nears end

“As we enter the new General Assembly and a new budget cycle which will be rife with uncertainty, the importance of having a functioning, scalable, transparent and fair school funding plan ... is indisputable,” Democratic state Sen. Vernon Sykes said.

The existing formula doesn’t apply to most districts because of the complicated patchwork that has evolved since Ohio's school-funding system was found unconstitutional in 1997.

Fixing that is a priority for Republican House Speaker Bob Cupp, who helped assemble the overhaul proposal before he was elevated to lead that chamber this summer.

But lawmakers will be crunched for time to pass a replacement before Dec. 31, when this legislative session ends and the other three lawmakers currently championing the funding overhaul — Republican state Sen. Peggy Lehner, Democratic state Rep. John Patterson and GOP state Rep. Gary Scherer — leave because of term limits.

If no funding fix is passed this year, expect to see the proposal again next session, Lehner said.