Ohio lawmakers OK revamp of eligibility for school vouchers

“It’s not perfect. I will admit that,” Rep. Don Jones, R-Freeport, said as he urged House colleagues to support the changes and acknowledged more work is still needed to adjust how Ohio funds schools and evaluates their performance. “But ladies and gentlemen, we have got to make decision today whether we want 1,227 ... school buildings on this list for next year, or we want 469.”

A statement from Senate President Larry Obhof, a Medina Republican, said lawmakers listened to input from families and educators to produce "the right solution that both supports our public schools and protects educational choice for Ohio’s families.”

Rep. Phil Robinson, D-Solon, spoke against the measure, calling it “an unfunded mandate because it doesn't offset the increases that will happen if more people were to request vouchers.”

The analysis by the Legislative Service Commission noted the number of scholarship awards would be limited by the how much funding the state appropriates for the program.

Sen. Teresa Fedor, of Toledo, the top Democrat on the Senate Education Committee, objected in a statement that the measure “does not reflect what public school advocates expressed” in weeks of testimony on the issue. She also noted that lawmakers stripped language that would have dissolved the state-appointed academic distress commissions that the state has used to intervene in several repeatedly poor-performing districts.