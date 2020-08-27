Ohio lawmaker pushing impeachment accused of campaign fraud

Republican Rep. Nino Vitale was referred to the Ohio Elections Commission on Wednesday after turning in a blank campaign finance report one day after the state deadline, according to Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

“I swore an oath to uphold the law, so when I see an apparent violation of our state’s campaign finance statutes, I am duty bound to refer it to the Ohio Elections Commission.” LaRose said in a release. “All public officials must be held accountable.”