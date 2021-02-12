Ohio lawmaker: Mapping work could begin despite census delay

“This is a disappointing setback for Ohio, where we are ready to put our new map-drawing reforms to work and need reliable counts of Ohioans to do so," Sykes said in a statement. “That’s why it’s more important than ever that the Legislative Task Force on Redistricting meet to receive public input and share information, as is our duty.”

Her call followed a U.S. Census Bureau announcement Friday that it will not be able to deliver census data by the usual April 1 deadline, but will need until September.