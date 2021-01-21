Ohio jobless claims rise again amidst pandemic uncertainty

The latest figures show Ohioans filed 42,975 initial jobless claims for the week ending Jan. 16, a 15% increase over the previous week, the Department of Job and Family Services said. Ohioans also filed 265,467 claims for continued unemployment, slightly down from previous weeks.

The 7-day rolling average of daily new cases in Ohio did not increase over the past two weeks, going from 7,438 new cases per day on Jan. 6 to 6,113 new cases per day on Jan. 20, according to an Associated Press analysis of data provided by The COVID Tracking Project.