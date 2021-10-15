journal-news logo
X

Ohio House speaker rebukes local lawmaker over anti-vaxx bill

FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2019, file photo, state Rep. Rick Carfagna, R-District 68, speaks during an interview following a legislative session at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus. The latest version of a House GOP anti-vaccination bill would end the ability of employees to request exemptions to mandatory workplace vaccines by late 2025. Carfagna, a Delaware Republican, is a co-sponsor of the bill that would limit employers' ability to require that workers receive the coronavirus vaccine as a condition of employment. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
Caption
FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2019, file photo, state Rep. Rick Carfagna, R-District 68, speaks during an interview following a legislative session at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus. The latest version of a House GOP anti-vaccination bill would end the ability of employees to request exemptions to mandatory workplace vaccines by late 2025. Carfagna, a Delaware Republican, is a co-sponsor of the bill that would limit employers' ability to require that workers receive the coronavirus vaccine as a condition of employment. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

Credit: John Minchillo

Credit: John Minchillo

news
1 hour ago
The Republican speaker of the Ohio House has publicly rebuked a fellow GOP lawmaker over the lawmaker’s attempts to push a hardline anti-vaccination bill against the speaker’s wishes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Republican speaker of the Ohio House has publicly rebuked a fellow GOP lawmaker over the lawmaker’s attempts to push a hardline anti-vaccination bill.

At issue is now-defunct legislation that would have banned employers from requiring that workers receive vaccines of any kind, including for illnesses such as the flu.

Despite the bill’s demise a few weeks ago from lack of support, Republican Health Committee Chairman Scott Lipps on Thursday announced an additional hearing on it next week, in apparent defiance of Speaker Bob Cupp.

Just a few hours later Cupp, a Lima Republican, ordered Lipps to cancel the hearing. A message was left with Lipps, a Warren County lawmaker, on Friday. Although committee chairpersons have latitude on the handling of legislative hearings, the fate of bills is always up to the speaker.

The fact that Lipps scheduled the hearing was all the more unusual because Cupp had made it clear the House was going to pause discussions of anti-vaccine mandate bills for now.

House Republicans had been considering a more moderate bill limiting companies’ ability to require the coronavirus vaccine as a condition of employment. But Cupp on Wednesday also stopped discussion of that bill, which faced widespread business opposition.

FILE - In this file photo from July 30, 2020, Ohio state Rep. Bob Cupp answers questions from the media in Columbus, Ohio. The Republican speaker of the Ohio House has once again put the brakes on a GOP bill restricting employers' ability to require that workers receive the coronavirus vaccine. Speaker Bob Cupp is a Republican from Lima. His announcement Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021 suggests the bill has little chance of passing the House in its current form. (AP Photo/Farnoush Amiri, File)
Caption
FILE - In this file photo from July 30, 2020, Ohio state Rep. Bob Cupp answers questions from the media in Columbus, Ohio. The Republican speaker of the Ohio House has once again put the brakes on a GOP bill restricting employers' ability to require that workers receive the coronavirus vaccine. Speaker Bob Cupp is a Republican from Lima. His announcement Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021 suggests the bill has little chance of passing the House in its current form. (AP Photo/Farnoush Amiri, File)

Credit: Farnoush Amiri

Credit: Farnoush Amiri

In Other News
1
Cincinnati police officer accused of failing to turn in rape kits
2
Roy Rogers restaurant chain coming to Butler County
3
Drop in Ohio report card performance was expected amid COVID-19, Butler
4
Madison graduate who was Top 10 in national talent search returns for...
5
Firefighters honored for delivering babies in 2 Middletown homes
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top